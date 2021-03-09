Six MES activists held

Belagavi

09 March 2021 01:02 IST

The police arrested six activists of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) on Monday, when they tried to remove the Kannada flag in front of the city corporation in Belagavi and put up the saffron flag of the MES party instead. Sarita Patil, former Mayor, and some Shiv Sena members were among those arrested.

The activists were protesting against the Kannada flag that they alleged was erected without due permit. The police stopped the group that was carrying a saffron flag and took away the flag pole. Protesters gathered in from of the city corporation and shouted slogans against the State government that they alleged was supporting the illegal activities by pro-Kannada groups.

Slogans raised

Protesters raised slogans against Deputy commissioner M.G. Hiremath for denying permission to the MES rally planned this week.

Protesters argued with the police officers who urged them to leave the protest site. Once the frontline protesters were arrested, the crowd dispersed.