Six literary works published by ORI released

Six new literary works published by the Oriental Research Institute (ORI) was released here on Wednesday, underlining the spurt in the institute’s publishing activities.

These works were released by G.Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, who described ORI as the pride of the varsity

The ORI is a treasure trove of knowledge with a collection of over 70,000 rare works including nearly 40,000 ancient manuscripts inscribed on palm leaves. The works released on Wednesday include Kavijana Kamadhenu authored by ORI Director S. Shivarajappa. This gives an introduction to the life and achievements of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and his contribution to the field of literature.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar said the ORI has already published four of the 9 titles related to Sri Tattvanidhi authored by Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar while the editing of the fifth title was in progress.

The second work pertained to Sidda Siddhanta and pertains to Yoga and is reckoned to be a 11th century literary work which was edited by C. Parvathi. Ashwalakshanam is the title of the third work released and it is an ancient treatise on charactertistics of horses and has been edited by M. Geetha.

The fourth work is on H.Devarappa, who was the first director of ORI and a great scholar, and has been written by Jeenahalli Siddalingappa. Another work titled Sri Chamundika Nighantu and authored by Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar was also released and is reckoned to have been written around 1836 and was edited by Shobha. The sixth is Suryachandra Vamshanacharitham authored by Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and edited by D. Vamshi Krishna.

Dr.Shivarajappa said so far 10 literary works have been published by the ORI since the last two years and efforts are on to edit and publish more works and bring them to the public domain. He said about 150 ORI published works are on display along with 125 works published by Prasaranga, the publication wing of the University of Mysore. There will be a 50 per cent discount on select works on Thursday.