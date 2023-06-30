Six killed, 10 injured as MUV collides with container

June 30, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Six persons, including a child, were killed and 10 people were injured when the multiutility vehicle (MUV) they were travelling by collided with a container near Shirwal Wadi in Akkalkot taluk of Solapur district of Maharashtra on Friday evening. All the victims are from Annoor village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district.

According to sources, the deceased were identified as Ratna Bai, 75, Rohini Gopal Pujari, 45, Lalitha Bai Bugge, 48, Sudara Bai Rajput, 38, and Sai Govind Pujari, 12. The identity of another deceased is yet to be ascertained.

All the 10 injured were taken to a hospital in Solapur. The accident occurred when the victims were returning home after visiting Sri Swami Samarth temple at Akkalkot in Maharashtra.