HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six killed, 10 injured as MUV collides with container

June 30, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons, including a child, were killed and 10 people were injured when the multiutility vehicle (MUV) they were travelling by collided with a container near Shirwal Wadi in Akkalkot taluk of Solapur district of Maharashtra on Friday evening. All the victims are from Annoor village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district.

According to sources, the deceased were identified as Ratna Bai, 75, Rohini Gopal Pujari, 45, Lalitha Bai Bugge, 48, Sudara Bai Rajput, 38, and Sai Govind Pujari, 12. The identity of another deceased is yet to be ascertained.

All the 10 injured were taken to a hospital in Solapur. The accident occurred when the victims were returning home after visiting Sri Swami Samarth temple at Akkalkot in Maharashtra.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.