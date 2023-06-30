ADVERTISEMENT

Six journalists selected for ‘Satyakam Samman Award’

June 30, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Six senior journalists have been selected for the Satyakam Samman award instituted by Satyakam, a Kannada daily, to mark the 75th birthday of senior journalist and its chief editor P.M. Mannur, on Saturday.

G.N. Rajashekar Naidu, convener of the Satyakam Samman Award, released the names of the award winners here on Friday. The winners are Kantacharya Mannur, S.B. Joshi, Sheela Tiwari, Kedarlingayya Hiremath, Mohiuddin Pasha, and Mahipal Reddy Munnur. They would be honored on Saturday.

Mr. Naidu said that Thippannappa Kamaknoor, MLC, would launch the website of Satyakam. Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellor Dayanand Agsar would inaugurate the function. Jagadguru Sarang Deshikendra Swami of Shrisailam in Andhra Pradesh would preside over the function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Basavaraj Mattimod, Kalaburagi Rural MLA, would release a 12-minute documentary on the life of Mr. Mannur on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US