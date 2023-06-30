Six journalists selected for ‘Satyakam Samman Award’

June 30, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Six senior journalists have been selected for the Satyakam Samman award instituted by Satyakam, a Kannada daily, to mark the 75th birthday of senior journalist and its chief editor P.M. Mannur, on Saturday.

G.N. Rajashekar Naidu, convener of the Satyakam Samman Award, released the names of the award winners here on Friday. The winners are Kantacharya Mannur, S.B. Joshi, Sheela Tiwari, Kedarlingayya Hiremath, Mohiuddin Pasha, and Mahipal Reddy Munnur. They would be honored on Saturday.

Mr. Naidu said that Thippannappa Kamaknoor, MLC, would launch the website of Satyakam. Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellor Dayanand Agsar would inaugurate the function. Jagadguru Sarang Deshikendra Swami of Shrisailam in Andhra Pradesh would preside over the function.

Basavaraj Mattimod, Kalaburagi Rural MLA, would release a 12-minute documentary on the life of Mr. Mannur on the occasion.