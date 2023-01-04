ADVERTISEMENT

Six injured in outbreak of fire at Fire Services Dept. quarters in City

January 04, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons suffered burn injuries in a fire accident caused by leakage of gas from a LPG cylinder at the Fire and Emergency Services Department quarters in Bannimantap in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Officials in the Fire and Emergency Services Department said the incident took place in the morning when a fireman tried to light the stove in his house. In view of the leakage of gas from the cylinder, the entire place was in flames from the spark of a lighter he used to light the stove.

The fireman and his family of three including his wife and two children, besides two other children in the neighbouring house, were injured. The gas that had leaked had spread to the neighbouring house also.

Soon, fire personnel from the nearby Bannimantap Fire station were alerted and they doused the fire that had partially burnt several household articles. .

The injured persons were rushed to the nearby St. Joseph’s Hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Officials in the Fire and Emergency Department said the injured persons were out of danger even though they admitted that one person was under observation for critical burn injuries. The injured were undergoing treatment at two different private hospitals.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner B Ramesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Muthuraj and other senior officials visited the scene.

