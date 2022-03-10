Six, including two women, arrested for forcing minor into prostitution

The HSR Layout police on Thursday arrested six persons, including two women garment factory employees, for allegedly forcing a 15-year-old girl into prostitution after promising her a job. According to the police, the victim is a Class 9 student who took up a job in the factory as a helper to support her family. “She would go to work after school where two of the accused, Rajeshwari and Kalavathy, were working,” said a police officer.

The women who were reportedly running a prostitution racket befriended the girl and promised to get her a better job that would pay more. “Last month, Rajeshwari and Kalavathy took the victim to the latter’s house in HSR Layout. The other accused –Krishnamuthy who works as a manager in a private firm, and his associates Satya, Sharath and Rafiq were waiting in the house. They sexually assaulted her repeatedly and threatened her. This went on for four days until the girl complained of severe stomach ache,” the police officer added.

When her parents questioned her, she told them what was happening. Her parents took her to a doctor. The family recently approached the Bandepalya police where they were sent to HSR Layout police station citing jurisdictional problems.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the gang charging them under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They were remanded into judicial custody on Thursday.