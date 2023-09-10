Six, including four doctors, felicitated in Kalaburagi for their contribution to medical field

September 10, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

“G99-Charity Serving Humanity”, a Kalaburagi-based non-profit organisation, felicitated six persons for their contribution to the medical field and also extended scholarship for eight students on its 10th anniversary celebrations here on Sunday.

Four young and talented doctors Saurabh Shah, Rahul S. Harawal, Chetana Bijapur, Nidhish Nisty and Anilkumar Tambake from Swabhiman Swadeshi Kendra and N. Raghuram, Assistant Drug Controller, Hubballi, were honoured on the occasion.

Eight students Ankit, Prasad, Lakshmi, Kalyani, Keertana, Sajid, Harish and Guru received scholarships.

Students studying in primary school, high school and degree courses received scholarships of ₹5,000, ₹10,000 and ₹20,000, respectively.

The event was interspersed with patriotic songs by 68-year-old visually impaired Vinay Mohit who garnered the maximum attention.

Sharnu Pappa, founder of G99, said that the group was formed by like-minded friends with an aim to focus on the well-being of the poor by providing a range of affordable and high-quality primary-preventive health services and also to enable talented student to pursue their higher education.

Mr. Pappa said that hexagenarian singer Mr. Mohit, who is suffering from visual impairment, has inspired the team to celebrate the 10th anniversary. Mr. Pappa assured that the organisation will provide financial assistance for eye surgery of the singer.

Secretary of Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh, principal of Saint Joseph Convent School Sister Sajna, district president of Hotel and Bakery Owners Association, Kalaburagi, Satyanath Shetty, were present.