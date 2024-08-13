GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six hospitalised in suspected outbreak of gastroenteritis in Belagavi district in north Karnataka

Residents of Chachadi village complain that drinking water has been contaminated by drain water

Published - August 13, 2024 02:41 pm IST - belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Health Department officials visit residents of Chachadi village, who were hospitalised after a suspected outbreak of gastroenteritis, on August 13, 2024.

Health Department officials visit residents of Chachadi village, who were hospitalised after a suspected outbreak of gastroenteritis, on August 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Badiger P.K.

Six persons were hospitalised in Belagavi and Bailhongal in north Karnataka on complaining of discomfort after drinking water that is suspected to have been contaminated by drain water in Chachadi village on August 13.

Their symptoms raised concerns that they might be suffering from gastroenteritis.

At least 41 persons complained of discomfort, but only six were hospitalised.

Residents claimed that they had complained to the gram panchayat about possible water contamination, but authorities ignored their grievances. A team from the district health department left for Chachadi village to test the water and to suggest measures to avoid contamination.

MLA Mahantesh Koujalagi and District Health and Family Welfare Officer Mahesh Koni visited the water supply unit and houses near the Veerabhadra temple from where most cases originated.

The MLA told authorities to clean up the water purification system in the village and ensure supply of clean water. Health Department officials have asked villagers to boil water that is meant for drinking.

