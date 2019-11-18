Six held on murder charge

Holenarsipur police arrested six people on charges of involvement in the murder of a person, whose body was found in Holenarsipur town on November 14.

It is a case of supari killing, in which a person hired a group of men to murder his son-in-law for ₹5 lakh. One of the accused had purchased a button-knife from an online portal to execute the murder plan.

The arrested are Devaraju, 53, Yogesh, 21, Manja, 22, Cheluva, 22, Nandan, 21 and Sanjay, 22. All are from Mandya. The police recovered ₹ 1.1 lakh in cash, a car and a bike belonging to the victim during the investigation.

Ram Nivas Sepat, Superintendent of Police, in a press conference in Hassan on Sunday, said Manju had married Archanarani, daughter of Devaraju, the prime accused, against the wish of her parents. Many in the village had objected to the marriage citing that they were blood relatives. Devaraju, disturbed by the comments he had heard about his daughter’s marriage, decided to murder his son-in-law. He hired Sanjay, Yogesh, Manja, Cheluva and Nandan to murder him. Manja is a repeat offender and had been involved in many cases earlier. Nandan purchased the button knife through an online portal to execute the plan. The team had taken ₹ 1.1 lakh as advance from Devaraju.

They kidnapped Manju on November 9 and murdered him and threw his body near Hemavati river in Holenarsipur.

The SP appreciated the efforts of Holenarasipur police in resolving the case and announced a cash prize for the team involved in the probe.