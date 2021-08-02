Six held in currency racket

KALABURAGI

02 August 2021 21:51 IST

The Bidar Police on Monday busted a racket in manufacturing and distributing fake currency notes with the arrest of six persons.

The police have recovered 274 fake notes in ₹500 denomination from the arrested persons.

Based on a complaint lodged by a bar and restaurant cashier Dhulappa Kolare, who received two fake notes from customers Sharanappa and Venkat, who came to buy liquor on July 27, the Gandhi Gunj Police team, led by investigation officer Mallamma Chowbe and Police Sub-Inspector Jagadeesh Naik, arrested Ashok S. Deshmukh.

During interrogation, Ashok Deshmukh revealed the names of the others involved, Syed Ibrahim, Umakant Ramesh, Javeed Patel, Rakesh Dayanand and Sharatkumar Sagar, all from Bidar city. The police arrested all the six accused from different locations in Bidar.