Six held for youth’s murder

Hassan police have arrested six people in connection with a murder of a youth reported on August 27 in Channarayapatna taluk. They include father and brother of the victim, Punit, 24, who was shot dead.

The arrested are Hemanth, victim’s father, Prashanth, brother, Kantharaj, Sunil, Nandish and Nagaraj. All are residents of Channarayapatna taluk.

In a press conference here on Wednesday, R. Srinivasa Gowda, Superintendent of Police, said Hemanth, the prime accused, had hired Kantharaju and others to murder Praveen. Hemanth and Yashodamma had married 26 years ago. The couple had two sons Praveen and Prashanth. Three years ago husband and wife separated due to differences. While Punit stayed with his mother, Prashanth went with his father.

Punit, who was working in a private firm, had returned to G.Hosur village recently and picked up a quarrel with his father over his property. Following this, Hemant allegedly gave ₹2 lakh ‘supari’ to Kantaraju to eliminate Praveen and paid ₹ 5,000 as advance.

The police have recovered the weapon, a car, three bikes, five mobile phones and ₹ 1.88 lakh in cash from the arrested.