Six held for transporting deer flesh in ambulance

The vigilance squad of the Department of Forest and Wildlife has arrested six persons on the charges of transporting the flesh of a deer in an ambulance belonging to the department on Wednesday evening.

The arrested have been named as Syed, who was driving the vehicle, and his accomplices Mailari, Manjunath, Kumar Naik, Bala Naik and Prashanth. Acting on the tip-off that the flesh of a hunted deer was being transported from Bhadravati in the ambulance, the Forest personnel intercepted the vehicle near Tunga bridge in Shivamogga city. They found the flesh packed in six plastic bags in the vehicle.

Armugham, another accused in the case who had allegedly hunted the deer, was absconding and the Forest personnel have launched a manhunt to nab him.