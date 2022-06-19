Six held for attempting to draw petrol from pipeline in Sakleshpur

Sakleshpur Police, on Saturday, arrested six people who allegedly attempted to draw petrol products by drilling the underground pipeline of Petronet MHB Ltd. near Hurudi in Sakleshpur taluk.

The arrested have been identified as Keshavamurthy and Girish of Hurudi, Sachin of Yogihalli in Hassan taluk, Sirajuddin of Goliyar near Mangaluru, Dhananjay of Sullya and Abdul Hakim of Bantwal. The police seized an earthmover, generator and tools the accused had to execute their plan.

The company has 343 km Mangaluru-Hassan-Bengaluru pump petroleum products. The accused attempted to drill the pipeline on June 4. As the pipeline is secured by sensors, the company staff at the company’s pumping station in Mangaluru, got information about the attempt of theft. They informed the police, who rushed to the location. However, the accused had fled the place leaving behind the earthmover and other tools.

The company had filed a complaint with Sakleshpur Rural Police. The police arrested the owners of the earthmover that was seized at the spot and upon further inquiry they caught the others.