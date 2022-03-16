Six get new lease of life with brain-dead man’s organs

His heart beats in Belagavi, kidneys in Hubballi-Dharwad, liver in Bengaluru and eyes give light to two

Those who enabled the retrieval of organs from brain-dead Umesh Basavanna Dandagi at KLES Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The organs of a brain-dead man transported from KLES Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital in Belagavi through a green corridor to Hubbbali and Dharwad and Bengaluru have given a new lease of life to six people in all.

The organs of Umesh Basavanna Dandagi (51), who was declared brain dead after he suffered a fall at home and brought to KLE Hospital in Belagavi, have now been successfully transplanted in four people and doctors have thanked the family members of Mr. Dandagi for consenting to organ donation.

The organs under safe preservation in an ambulance in Belagavi, ready for transportation to Hubballi-Dharwad and Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

This apart, his eyes have given light to two people. Now, this organ donation has changed the lives of six people.

The whole exercise of retrieval of the heart, liver and kidney from Mr. Dandagi, their transportation to hospitals where needy patients were admitted and the subsequent organ transplantation took six hours.

According to medical officers of KLES Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital, Belagavi, Mr. Dandagi suffered a severe head injury after he fell down at home while climbing a staircase at Mahabaleshwar Nagar (Hanuman Nagar) in Belagavi. At the hospital, after he stopped responding to treatment and was declared brain dead, his family members were counselled about organ donation to which they readily agreed.

Subsequently, all arrangements were made on a war-footing. The organs were retrieved from Mr. Dandagi and immediately, heart transplantation was successfully carried out at Kore Hospital. At the same time, his liver was airlifted to Bengaluru from Sambra Airport, one kidney each was sent to SDM Hospitali in Dharwad and Tatvadarsh Hospital in Hubballi through the green corridor, where organ transplantation was carried out immediately.

Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore, Medical Director of Kore Hospital M.V. Jali and board members have thanked the family members of Mr. Dandagi and the Police Commissionerates of Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi for ensuring the green corridor to facilitate quick transportation of the organs.

In a release, the hospital has said that it is heartening to see people consenting to organ donations and has urged others to make a pledge to donate organs so that they continued to live through others even after their deaths.