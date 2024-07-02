Six feared drowned in river trying to escape from the police in Vijayapura district

As many as six people were feared drowned when they tried to escape from a police raid in Hale Baluti village of Vijayapura district on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahboob Walikar, 30, Tayyab Choudhari, 42, Rafiq Jalagar Bande, 55, Pundalik Yankanchi, 35, Dashrath Goudar, 66, and another man were swept away in the river.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police officers from Kolhar Police Station raided a group that was allegedly gambling on the banks of the river Krishna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gamblers were alerted when they saw the police and tried to escape by jumping into a coracle.

However, the small circular boat sank in the river after going a small distance. The six people who were on the boat drowned.

The police said that it seemed that none of them could swim.

The police are camping on the banks of the river trying to retrieve the bodies with the help of local fishermen and Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.