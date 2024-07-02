GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six feared drowned in river trying to escape from the police in Vijayapura district

Published - July 02, 2024 09:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

As many as six people were feared drowned when they tried to escape from a police raid in Hale Baluti village of Vijayapura district on Tuesday.

Mahboob Walikar, 30, Tayyab Choudhari, 42, Rafiq Jalagar Bande, 55, Pundalik Yankanchi, 35, Dashrath Goudar, 66, and another man were swept away in the river.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police officers from Kolhar Police Station raided a group that was allegedly gambling on the banks of the river Krishna.

The gamblers were alerted when they saw the police and tried to escape by jumping into a coracle.

However, the small circular boat sank in the river after going a small distance. The six people who were on the boat drowned.

The police said that it seemed that none of them could swim.

The police are camping on the banks of the river trying to retrieve the bodies with the help of local fishermen and Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

