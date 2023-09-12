Six estranged couples reunited during Lok Adalat in Mandya district

September 12, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

Six estranged couples were reunited during the Lok Adalat held in the courts of Mandya district recently.

In view of the differences that had arisen among the couples, the matter had reached the level of divorce and cases relating to the same were pending in different courts of Mandya district.

But, the sustained reconciliation efforts by the judges, lawyers, and mediators eventually paid off and six couples agreed to reunite during Lok Adalat held on September 9 by pledging to resolve their differences and continue their married life happily in the future.

Mandya District’s Principal and Sessions Judge Ms. B.G. Rama greeted four couples, who reunited in the court premises in Mandya on September 9 and emphasised the need for harmonious living among the couples for their well-being.

The estranged couples, who were reunited, exchanges garlands and distributed sweets to the judges, lawyers, staff, and general public on the occasion, according to a statement by senior civil judge Vani A. Shetty.

31,556 cases resolved

Meanwhile, a total of 31,556 cases including 4,031 cases pending in various courts of the district for the last several years, and another 27,525 pre-litigation cases were resolved during the Lok Adalat in Mandya district.

Of them, 23,993 cases pertained to various courts in Mandya City, 1,558 in courts of Maddur, 1,641 cases in Srirangapatna courts, 450 cases in Pandavapura courts, 1,462 cases Malavalli courts, 496 cases in Nagamangala courts, and 1,956 cases in K.R. Pet courts were resolved.

According to representatives of District Legal Services Authority, Lok Adalats were held to facilitate an out-of-court settlement with mutual consent of the parties involved. The exercise not saved time, but also improved relationship between the parties involved.

Also, the orders issued in Lok Adalat carried the same weightage of a court order. As no court fee is levied on the parties in Lok Adalat proceedings, the parties involved will not only save time, but also money, said the DLSA representatives.

