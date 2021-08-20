Six engineering colleges across Karnataka to be closed

Students enrolled with them to be re-allotted elsewhere

Six engineering colleges in Karnataka will remain closed during the current (2021-22) academic year. Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) put up a public notice on Wednesday stating that the affiliation of these colleges had been withdrawn and students enrolled with them would be re-allotted to other colleges affiliated to it.

While three of the colleges are located in Bengaluru, the others are located in Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, and KGF. The notification for the re-allotment process will be notified separately. “Aspiring students seeking fresh admission to these colleges are advised to take note of the same. If any student proceeds further with admission to these institutes, the university will not be responsible for it,” the notice from the university said.

The three colleges in Bengaluru are Alpha College of Engineering, Islamiah Institute of Technology, and BTL Institute of Technology and Management. The others identified by VTU are Shaikh College of Engineering, Belagavi, Ekalavya Institute of Technology, Chamarajanagar, and Sri Vinayaka Institute of Technology, KGF.

Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor of VTU said that three of the six colleges had not even applied for their affiliation to be renewed and therefore members of the local inquiry committees had not visited them. “Some colleges had applied for affiliation, but did not have the necessary infrastructure and teaching staff,” he said. Prof. Karisiddappa added that a few did not have an adequate number of students.

According to A.S. Desphande, Registrar (Administration) of VTU, two college managements — Alpha College of Engineering, Bengaluru, and Shaikh College of Engineering, Belagavi — had requested closure for financial reasons.

The principal of an engineering college in Bengaluru said that while colleges offering professional courses had been finding it difficult to sustain their finances over the past few years because of the mushrooming of engineering colleges, many had been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.