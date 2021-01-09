Six dry run sites in Kalaburagi

As many as 150 identified beneficiaries were at the second dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination, conducted at six sites across Kalaburagi district on Friday.
The sites were Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital, MRMC Medical College, Primary Health Centre at Shivaji Nagar, Sedam taluk hospital, Ratkal Primary Health Centre, and Chitapur Community Health Centre and 25 health workers participated.
The District Health and Family Welfare have registered details of 17,400 beneficiaries’ for the first phase.
In Ballari, the dry run was conducted at eight sites including Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), District Hospital, Siraguppa taluk Hospital, Sanjeevini Hospital at Jindal Steel Works, and TMAE Ayurvedic Medical College at Hospet, and three primary health centres - Moka, Miler Pet, Chellagurki.
VIMS Director Gangadhar Gowda inaugurated the dry run site established at the hospital. A total of 200 identified beneficiaries (health workers) were administered a dummy vaccine on Friday.
