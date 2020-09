Six die in Belagavi, five in Dharwad

HUBBALLI

25 September 2020 23:03 IST

Belagavi and Dharwad districts recorded six and five COVID-19-related deaths, respectively, on Friday, while Gadag and Vijayapura districts reported two deaths each and Bagalkot and Haveri recorded one death each.

Meanwhile, 244 patients were discharged from hospitals in Belagavi followed by 214 in Dharwad, 203 in Davangere, 192 in Vijayapura, 121 in Belagavi, 82 in Gadag, 63 in Uttara Kannada, 61 in Haveri and 48 in Bagalkot.

