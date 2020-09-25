Karnataka

Six die in Belagavi, five in Dharwad

Belagavi and Dharwad districts recorded six and five COVID-19-related deaths, respectively, on Friday, while Gadag and Vijayapura districts reported two deaths each and Bagalkot and Haveri recorded one death each.

Meanwhile, 244 patients were discharged from hospitals in Belagavi followed by 214 in Dharwad, 203 in Davangere, 192 in Vijayapura, 121 in Belagavi, 82 in Gadag, 63 in Uttara Kannada, 61 in Haveri and 48 in Bagalkot.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2020 11:04:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/six-die-in-belagavi-five-in-dharwad/article32699192.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story