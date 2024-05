As many as six people, including a baby and three women, died in an accident near Kandali on NH 75, on the outskirts of Hassan early morning on May 26. The car was hit by a truck.

The deceased are said to be residents of Chikkaballapur district. They were on the way to Mangaluru by a car to meet one of their relatives undergoing treatment.

The local police rushed to the spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.