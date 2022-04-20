Six dead in road accident near Hunsur

The vehicle that met with the accident at Kalahalli in Hunsur taluk on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

April 20, 2022 18:32 IST

Six persons were killed on the spot and three persons sustained injuries when the vehicle by which they were travelling crashed into a road-side tree at Kallahalli in Hunsur taluk near here on Wednesday.

A group of nine persons was returning to Polibetta in Kodagu district in an SUV after attending a wedding in Hunsur when the accident occurred. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a road-side tree, leading to the death of six persons.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hunsur division, Mysuru Ravi Prasad said the three injured persons were shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru. The bodies were taken to Hunsur for a post-mortem.