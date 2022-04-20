Six dead in road accident near Hunsur
Six persons were killed on the spot and three persons sustained injuries when the vehicle by which they were travelling crashed into a road-side tree at Kallahalli in Hunsur taluk near here on Wednesday.
A group of nine persons was returning to Polibetta in Kodagu district in an SUV after attending a wedding in Hunsur when the accident occurred. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a road-side tree, leading to the death of six persons.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hunsur division, Mysuru Ravi Prasad said the three injured persons were shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru. The bodies were taken to Hunsur for a post-mortem.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.