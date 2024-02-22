Six dead, four injured in road accident

February 22, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Belagavi

Six persons died and four were injured in a road accident in Mangyanakoppa village near Khanapur in Belagavi district on Thursday.

The car registered in Maharashtra was going from Kittur to Gullalli village for a marriage. It hit a tree and was mangled.

The dead are Sharukh Pendhari, the driver, aged about 30, Iqbal Jamadar, 50, Sania Langoti, 37, Umra Begum Langoti, 17, Shabanam Langoti, 37, and Faran Langoti, 13.

The injured are Farath Betageri, 18, Sofia Langoti 22, Sania Iqbal Jamadar, 36, and Mahin Langoti, 7. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

A case has been registered in Nandagad police station. Police said the 10 people were travelling in a compact sedan car.