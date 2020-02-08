Six dead as tractor falls into ditch

Six labourers died and 20 were injured in a road accident in Bogur village near Khanapur in Belagavi district on Saturday. A tractor carrying the labourers fell into a 30-ft. ditch by the side of a bridge.

Police identified the dead as Savitri Hinasikatti, Tangevva Hinasikatti, Ashok Fakirappa, Shantavva Junjri, Shantamma Alagundi and Nagavva Matholi.

The tractor belonged to a labour contractor. It was going from Bogur to Itagi. The tractor driver lost control and the vehicle fell into the ditch. Police recovered the bodies with the help of local farmers.

The injured have been admitted to the taluk hospital. They were out of danger, police said. A case has been registered.