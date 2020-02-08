Six dead as tractor falls into ditch

Six labourers died and 20 were injured in a road accident in Bogur village near Khanapur in Belagavi district on Saturday. A tractor carrying the labourers fell into a 30-ft. ditch by the side of a bridge.
Police identified the dead as Savitri Hinasikatti, Tangevva Hinasikatti, Ashok Fakirappa, Shantavva Junjri, Shantamma Alagundi and Nagavva Matholi.
The tractor belonged to a labour contractor. It was going from Bogur to Itagi. The tractor driver lost control and the vehicle fell into the ditch. Police recovered the bodies with the help of local farmers.
The injured have been admitted to the taluk hospital. They were out of danger, police said. A case has been registered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.