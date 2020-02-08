Karnataka

Six dead as tractor falls into ditch

more-in

Six labourers died and 20 were injured in a road accident in Bogur village near Khanapur in Belagavi district on Saturday. A tractor carrying the labourers fell into a 30-ft. ditch by the side of a bridge.

Police identified the dead as Savitri Hinasikatti, Tangevva Hinasikatti, Ashok Fakirappa, Shantavva Junjri, Shantamma Alagundi and Nagavva Matholi.

The tractor belonged to a labour contractor. It was going from Bogur to Itagi. The tractor driver lost control and the vehicle fell into the ditch. Police recovered the bodies with the help of local farmers.

The injured have been admitted to the taluk hospital. They were out of danger, police said. A case has been registered.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2020 3:05:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/six-dead-as-tractor-falls-into-ditch/article30769717.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY