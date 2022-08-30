Six-day Ganesha festival to be held on Hasanamba Kalakshetra premises

ADVERTISEMENT

The activists of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha in Hassan are holding a six-day Panchajanya Hindu Ganapati Utsava on the premises of Hasanamba Kalakshetra of the Department of Kannada and Culture. This has not gone well with members of progressive groups, who want the public place to remain secular.

In the past, the RSS activists used to install an idol and celebrate the festival on their office premises. However, this time, they have shifted the venue to Hasanamba Kalakshetra. The organisers have planned a series of programmes and a mega procession on September 5, the day when the immersion of the idol is scheduled.

An idol will be installed on Wednesday (August 31). It will be followed by many religious and cultural programmes, besides public meetings and sports. Members of Panchajanya Hindu Ganapati Utsava Samiti elaborated on the arrangements made for the event in a press conference in Hassan on Monday.

Opposition

Leaders of the CPI(M), pro-Dalit organisations of Hassan have found fault with the district administration for allowing the religious event in a public place. “All these years, RSS people were celebrating the event in their private place. However, this year they have shifted to the government building. They are conducting homas on the premises. The government buildings should not be places for religious events,” said CPI(M) district secretary Dharmesh. Among others who opposed religious events on the Kalakshetra premises were DSS leaders H.K. Sandesh, S.N. Mallappa and Madida-Dandora Horata Samiti leader Vijay Kumar.

When The Hindu contacted Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department, the officer said as per the norms being followed to allot the building on rent, political and religious events could be allowed. “Last year also a religious event was held. However, the rental charges differ. The organisers have taken the building on rent for six days at the rate of ₹28,000 a day. The condition is that they cannot alter the original structure of the building and premises,” he said.