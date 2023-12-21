Six COVID-19 cases reported in Mysuru

December 21, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MYSURU

For the first time after a long gap, COVID-19 cases have surfaced in Mysuru amidst the new scare even as the Health Department has geared up to combat any fresh surge in the cases, setting aside beds in district and taluk hospitals.

Six COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday and all cases are being treated in the intensive care units in the respective hospitals.

Confirming the detection of COVID-19 cases in Mysuru amidst the discovery of a new sub-variant in Kerala, District Health Officer Dr. Kumaraswamy said the patients who have tested positive are the people with comorbidities and had been hospitalised for other reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

While five are aged 60 years and above and one of the patients is aged around 48 years.

“It’s not the new strain of virus that has been found in them. It’s an old variant,” he clarified.

Amidst the threat, the health authorities did a mock drill in government hospitals across the district for checking the preparedness of the facilities for handling any COVID-19 surge.

“The hospitals are ready for combating the pandemic. All measures are in place,” the DHO said, adding that beds had been set aside in all hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients.

Shukha Vana closed

Meanwhile, one of the popular attractions in the city, Shuka Vana or the Bird’s Park in Sri Ganapati Sachchidananda Ashrama in Mysuru has been temporarily closed until further instructions amidst the fresh scare. The museum and also the Bonsai Garden at the ashram will remain closed for visitors indefinitely, according to ashram sources.

The sources said the closure was necessitated with an increasing number of cases in neighboring Kerala from where a lot of tourists visit the site. Especially during weekends, the tourist sites attract a lot of rush. Also, the ashram is organizing various events and rituals in the coming week. Anticipating heavy rush ahead of New Year and also due to the events, the ashram authorities decided to keep the sites temporarily closed for visitors until further notice.

This is the first tourist attraction in Mysuru that will be shut down amidst the new scare. The sites will remain closed from Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.