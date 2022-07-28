Karnataka

Six constables suspended

Special Correspondent Hassan July 28, 2022 22:23 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 22:23 IST

Superintendent of Police, Hassan, Hariram Shankar, has suspended six constables on charges of allowing heavy vehicles on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of National Highway 75, violating the ban order issued by the district administration. Two constables from the District Armed Reserve and four constables attached to Sakleshpur Rural Station have been suspended.

The district administration has banned movement of heavy vehicles on the stretch owing to landslides at Donigal near Sakleshpur. Only buses that carry passengers and light motor vehicles are allowed on the highway. However, the police staff posted at the spot to manage the vehicles as per the ban order, allegedly allowed the movement of heavy vehicles.

Pending inquiry by the department, Mr. Shankar suspended the constables on charges of dereliction of duty.

