Six children being treated for MSI-S in Sindhanur

As many as six children in the four to 12 age group have been suffering from Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome (MSI-S), which experts said appears to be linked to COVID-19, in Sindhanur town of Raichur district. They are now getting treatment in a private hospital.

Senior paediatrician of Sahana Children Hospital K. Shivaraj, who is treating the patients, confirmed this to The Hindu over phone on Tuesday stating: “I am providing necessary treatment to all the six children, two from Koppal district and four from Raichur district, and they are all recovering.”

A few weeks after being treated for COVID-19, these children showed signs of having MSI-S, with vomiting and diarrhoea. Medical examination of these children confirmed that they were suffering from MSI-S,which is also commonly called Kawasaki-like illness, Dr. Shivaraj said.

He explained that the condition causes inflammation in the blood vessels and the symptoms can be severe. In addition to several days of fever, children may develop symptoms such as rashes, swollen neck glands, swollen hands and feet and red eyes, lips and tongue.

“It is curable but needs to be attended to in the early stages itself. More than 3% of children suffering with MSI-S have chances of getting heat-related problems. Thus, they need echocardiogram test and further treatment, if required,” he added.

When asked, Deputy Commissioner of Raichur R. Venkatesh Kumar said that he has sought from the medical officers concerned a detailed report about the disease reported.