Six cattle die of lumpy skin disease in Shivamogga

District administration bans cattle fairs and transportation of cattle up to October 31

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 08, 2022 10:49 IST

The disease has been reported in parts of Shikaripur, Bhadravathi and Sagar taluks of Shivamogga. So far, 626 cattle in 58 villages have been affected. file photo | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

As many as six cattle have died in recent days in Shivamogga district due to lumpy skin disease, prompting the district administration to ban cattle fairs and transportation of cattle up to October 31.

The disease has been reported in parts of Shikaripur, Bhadravathi and Sagar taluks. So far, 626 cattle in 58 villages have been affected. Among them, six have died.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services has taken up a vaccination drive to avoid the spread of the disease, which is transmitted through blood-feeding insects such as mosquitoes, flies and ticks. The department has placed an order to procure 1 lakh vaccines.

Dr. Shivayogi B. Yali, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, in a communication to the media on Saturday, said the disease was caused by a virus called ‘capripox’.

The transportation of cattle and cattle fairs have been banned up to October 31 in the district as per the Karnataka Animal Diseases (Control) Act, 1961, the officer said.

