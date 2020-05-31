Six cases in Shivamogga

Shivamogga

31 May 2020 07:37 IST

As many as six persons, including three police constables, tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Saturday.

A team of 41 police personnel who were part of the battalion of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) near Machenahalli in Shivamogga district had been to Bengaluru on bandobast duty on April 21. After their return to Machenahalli, they were asked to remain in home quarantine.

The swab samples of three of them tested positive on Saturday. Following this, 50 persons at the KSRP quarters identified as primary contacts of these three have been lodged at a quarantine facility.

The remaining three positive cases — a 27-year-old woman, a seven-year-old boy, and a three-year-old girl — were from the Hakki-Pikki camp near Shivamogga city. They had returned from Punjab recently. The camp has been declared a containment zone.

With this, the total cases in the district is 41.