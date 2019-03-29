Six candidates remain in the fray in Hassan

As many as six candidates have remained in the fray for Hassan Lok Sabha seat after one withdrew his nomination papers on Friday.

H.P. Manjunath, who had filed the papers as the candidate of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Janata Party, withdrew. Those in the fray are Prajwal Revanna of the JD(S), A. Manju of the BJP, Vinod Raj of BSP, H.M. Chandre Gowda of Uttam Prajakeeya Party, and Independent candidates M. Mahesh and R.G. Sathish.

Returning Officer Akram Pasha allotted symbols for the candidates.

Mr. Mahesh got a road roller as his symbol and Mr. Sathish got a dish antenna as his symbol.

The symbol of JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna is a woman carrying a paddy stack. BJP candidate A. Manju’s symbol is a lotus. Chandre Gowda of Uttam Prajakeeya Party has an autorickshaw as his symbol.

The RO also distributed copies of the final voters’ list to the candidates.