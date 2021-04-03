Karnataka

Six burnt to death in Kodagu

Six persons were burnt to death in Kanuru village in Ponnampet police station limits in the wee hours of Saturday.

The accused, identified as Vara, who is also a relative of the victims, had allegedly set fire to the dwelling where the six were staying.

Superintendent of Kodagu district police Kshama Mishra told The Hindu that three persons, including a six-year-old child, died on the spot. Three others died at a hospital in Mysuru, where they were rushed.

The police has formed a team to trace the accused. Prima facie, the provocation for the act is a “family dispute.” But, more details will emerge during the investigation, police said.

The victims belonged to a nearby village and were on a visit to Kanuru.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2021 1:55:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/six-burnt-to-death-in-kodagu/article34229921.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY