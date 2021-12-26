Six boys arrested on rape charge

Belagavi

26 December 2021 19:31 IST

The police arrested six 17-year-old boys on the charge of raping a minor girl in Dharwad district.

The police did not name the accused as they are considered children in conflict with law.

A team, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Anusha G., conducted an investigation of a complaint by the 15-year-old victim’s family in one of the police stations in Dharwad. The team arrested the accused and produced them before court.

The boys now face the charge of repeatedly raping the girl at various places, over a period of three months. On some occasions, they filmed the offence on their mobile phones.

A police officer said that the accused were planning to earn some money by uploading the videos on the Internet. The college boys had befriended the schoolgoing girl through her acquaintances a few months ago. Doctors conducted a medical examination on the victim. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.