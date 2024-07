The Kalaburagi district police have arrested six persons and seized 10 stolen two-wheelers and two tractors worth over ₹13 lakh from them.

The Nimbarga police in Aland taluk have recovered two tractors, three trolleys worth ₹8.9 lakh and ten motorbikes worth around ₹4.1 lakh.

The accused were identified as Prithviraj Bilagi, Mehboob Bhagwaan, Rahul Kshetri, Mohammad Rafi Bhagwaan, Kareem Bhagwaan and Ameen Bhagwaan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.