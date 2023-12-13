ADVERTISEMENT

Six arrested so far for misusing PDS rice in Shahapur

December 13, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

A police team, headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police of Shorapur and Investigating Officer Javeed Inamdar, has so far arrested six accused in connection with the misuse of 6,077 quintals of rice and recovered ₹52.70 lakh in cash from them.

The rice was stored in the Taluk Agricultural Produce Marketing Cooperative Society (TAPMCS) in Shahapur and meant to be distributed to beneficiaries through the public distribution system.

Shivappa Mallappa Surpur, Shivaraj Gundappa Haligera, Abdul Nabi, Mallanagouda Kollur, Maheboob Tarkasi and Venkatesh Nasi are those arrested by the police. They have been produced before a local court which has sent them all to judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Members of the administrative committee of the TAPMCS, who are accused number three in the case, are still absconding. And, a police officer’s team headed by Police Inspector of Shahapur Rural has been formed to arrest them. Another key person who received the rice from the accused and sold it in the open market is also absconding. A team headed by Police Inspectors of Kembhavi and Gogi has launched a search to arrest him,” Mr. Inamdar said.

Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies Bhimaraya on November 25 lodged a complaint in Shahapur Police Station after he found that 6,077 quintals of rice valued at ₹2.06 crore have gone missing from the TAPMCS.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US