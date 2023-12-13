GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six arrested so far for misusing PDS rice in Shahapur

December 13, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

A police team, headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police of Shorapur and Investigating Officer Javeed Inamdar, has so far arrested six accused in connection with the misuse of 6,077 quintals of rice and recovered ₹52.70 lakh in cash from them.

The rice was stored in the Taluk Agricultural Produce Marketing Cooperative Society (TAPMCS) in Shahapur and meant to be distributed to beneficiaries through the public distribution system.

Shivappa Mallappa Surpur, Shivaraj Gundappa Haligera, Abdul Nabi, Mallanagouda Kollur, Maheboob Tarkasi and Venkatesh Nasi are those arrested by the police. They have been produced before a local court which has sent them all to judicial custody.

“Members of the administrative committee of the TAPMCS, who are accused number three in the case, are still absconding. And, a police officer’s team headed by Police Inspector of Shahapur Rural has been formed to arrest them. Another key person who received the rice from the accused and sold it in the open market is also absconding. A team headed by Police Inspectors of Kembhavi and Gogi has launched a search to arrest him,” Mr. Inamdar said.

Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies Bhimaraya on November 25 lodged a complaint in Shahapur Police Station after he found that 6,077 quintals of rice valued at ₹2.06 crore have gone missing from the TAPMCS.

