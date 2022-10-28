Six arrested on murder charge

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 28, 2022 20:17 IST

Channarayapatna Town Police, on Thursday, arrested six people on charges of murdering a tailor. Gangadhar, 39, a resident of Uppinahalli in Channarayapatna taluk, was murdered near Janivara on October 13.

The arrested are Bharath, 34, Abhishek, 23, Kumar, 36, Chiranjeevi, 27, Abhi, 32 and Somashekhar, 33. All are natives of different villages in Channarayapatna taluk. The police seized a car used by the accused to commit the crime.

The accused allegedly kidnapped Gangadhar from his shop on October 13 and murdered him later. It is said that they kidnapped him for allegedly contacting wife of Bharat, one of the accused, over phone and making vulgar comments.

Based on Gangadhar’s wife Sowmya’s complaint, the police registered the case and conducted the investigation.

