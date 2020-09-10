Six arrested in triple murder case

Hassan

10 September 2020 19:42 IST

Chitradurga Police have arrested six people in connection with the murder of three persons of Koracha community at Nayakanahatti in Challakere taluk, reported on August 17.

Seenappa, his son Yallesh, and Maresh, who were rearing pigs, were murdered on the night of August 16. The accused brutally murdered the three, before taking away their 50 pigs.

Police investigation has unearthed that distant relatives of the victims were involved in the criminal act. The arrested are Siddappa (35), Maruthi (20), Manjappa (28), Suresh (22), Chowdappa (35) and Krishna (26) of Ranebennur. The police took them into custody at Ranebennur on September 7.

Chitradurga Superintendent of Police G. Radhika had formed 10 police teams to crack the case.

At a press conference in Chitradurga on Thursday, Ms. Radhika said that the teams travelled to different places, including Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, Ballari, Hassan, Haveri, Tumakuru, as part of investigation. Finally, the accused were traced in Ranebennur.

Among the arrested, Siddappa, Suresh and Manjappa are brothers. They had relatives in Nayakanahatti. The main accused, Siddappa, had a grudge against Seenappa, one among those killed.

The former had information that Seenappa’s son Thippeswamy was behind the theft of pigs from farms at Talaku and Molakalamur, where he (Siddappa) was rearing his animals. He hatched a conspiracy with his associates to take away the pigs that belonged to Seenappa.

The police also seized a goods carrier, among other things, used by the accused to commit the crime. Two more involved in the crime are yet to be arrested. The Superintendent of Police has announced a cash prize for the police officials who successfully arrested the accused.