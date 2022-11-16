Six arrested in connections with clashes in Bhadravati

November 16, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Bhadravathi Police have arrested six people in connection with clashes reported in the town on Sunday (November 13). The incidents caused tension in the town for sometime that day.

The police had registered three cases with regard to incidents on the day. Harish, 22, and Goutham, 22, of Nehru Nagar in Bhadravati were arrested on charges of assaulting Zaheer, 27, who had filed the case with Hosamane Police. The two accused had allegedly thrown stones at Zaheer.

Harishhad filed a complaint alleging that he was assaulted by two people. Based on his complaint, the police arrested Zaheer, 27, of Siddapura Hosur near Bhadravati and Aslam, 29, of Bhadravathi town.

Another person, Rizwan, suffered stab injuries on the day at the government hospital. He had gone to the hospital to meet Zaheer who was undergoing treatment. Based on his complaint Old Town Police arrested Manjunath, 24, and Ashok, 22, of Hosamane in Bhadravati.

Shivamogga SP G.K.Mithun Kumar said the arrested had been remanded to judicial custody.

