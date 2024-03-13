ADVERTISEMENT

Six arrested in connection with murder in Rajiv Nagar second stage

March 13, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The City Crime Branch (CCB) of Mysuru City Police has arrested six persons in connection with the March 8 murder of Mohammed Akmal in Rajiv Nagar second stage in Mysuru.

A statement from the police said Mohammed Akmal was assaulted with sharp weapons around 8.30 p.m. on March 8, leading to his murder.

Based on information, a team of police personnel from the CCB had arrested six persons and was interrogating them. Investigation in the case is continuing.

A FIR in the regard had been registered in Udayagiri police station based on a complaint given by the wife of the deceased.

Meanwhile, MLA representing Narasimharaja Assembly constituency Tanveer Sait a total of five persons have been named in the FIR and added that former corporator Basheer had already surrendered before the police.

It may be mentioned here that the deceased, who is also the brother of former Congress corporator Ayaz Pasha, was a ward-level leader of SDPI.

