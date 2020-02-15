Six arrested in connection with different theft cases

The district police have arrested six persons in connection with various theft cases, and recovered valuables from them.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Superintendent of Police, Anupam Agrawal said that in the case of theft of motorcycles, Sandeep Katkar, 20, and Sundar Khastri, 20, have been arrested. “We have seized a total of seven motorcycles. All vehicles are worth ₹7.6 lakh,” he said.
The police also arrested four persons wanted in different cases of chain-snatching in the district. The accused have been identified as Gulam Ali Irani, 40, Irfan Irani, 27, Nisar Irani, 42, and Inayat Irani, 32.
“All arrested persons are members of a notorious gang who are involved in chain-snatching in different districts and neighboring States. We have finally arrested all wanted criminals in the registered in the district,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.