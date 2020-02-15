Six arrested in connection with different theft cases

The district police have arrested six persons in connection with various theft cases, and recovered valuables from them.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Superintendent of Police, Anupam Agrawal said that in the case of theft of motorcycles, Sandeep Katkar, 20, and Sundar Khastri, 20, have been arrested. “We have seized a total of seven motorcycles. All vehicles are worth ₹7.6 lakh,” he said.

The police also arrested four persons wanted in different cases of chain-snatching in the district. The accused have been identified as Gulam Ali Irani, 40, Irfan Irani, 27, Nisar Irani, 42, and Inayat Irani, 32.

“All arrested persons are members of a notorious gang who are involved in chain-snatching in different districts and neighboring States. We have finally arrested all wanted criminals in the registered in the district,” he said.