Six arrested for selling ganja in Shivamogga

February 02, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga police on Wednesday arrested six people on charges of selling ganja in vehicles and recovered 540 grams of ganja from them at Vajapayee Layout in Malligenahalli in the city.

The arrested are Manjunath, 31, Vijay Kumar, 23, Girish, 31, Suman S., 25, Abhilash U M., 35, and Pavan Kumar, 27. They are all residents of different localities in the city. Acting on a tip-off, Shivamogga CEN Police Station PSI Manjunath and his staff rushed to the scene and arrested the accused. The value of the seized ganja has been assessed at ₹40,000. The police also seized ₹73,950 in cash, six mobile phones, three bikes and a car from the accused.

The police have booked a case under the NDPS Act.