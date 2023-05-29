Six arrested for relator’s murder

May 29, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Dharwad Police have arrested six people in connection with the murder of realtor Mohammed Kudachi.

Kudachi was an associate of a history sheeter Fruit Irfan who was shot dead in Hubballi in 2020.

On Sunday, the police arrested 24-year-old Arbaz Hanchinal of Dharwad, 26-year-old Allauddin Mohamed Jaffer Razeb, 23-year-old Ajay alias Ajya Fakirappa Muddi, 31-year-old Abid alias Abidbhai Naseer Ahmed Chattaraki, 27-year-old Abid Ahmed Bashasab Chittevale and 26-year-old Sahil Rafiq Nadaf, all residents of Mundgod in Uttara Kannada.

On Friday night, Mohammed Kudachi was hacked to death by a gang of seven people at his residence in Kamalapur in Dharwad.

During the attack, one of the assailants identified as Ganesh was injured and died of injuries. The body was found a few yards away from the Kudachi residence.

Following the ghastly act, Police Commissioner Raman Gupta constituted four teams to trace the accused.

Of the accused, Arbaz Hanchinal is the son of history sheeter Fruit Irfan.

Kudachi, who was an aide of Fruit Irfan, is said to have refused to part with some of the assets in his control to the Irfan family, which, according to sources, may have resulted in the murder.

A team led by Assistant Commissioners of Police Vijaykumar T. and Vindo Muktedar and others traced and arrested the accused at Gabbur Cross near Hubballi on Sunday.

They were produced before court which sent them to judicial custody.

