Six arrested for dancing with swords

April 07, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Bidar police on Thursday arrested six youths for dancing with swords on the outskirts of Manthal village near Kamblewadi cross in Basavakalyan taluk of Bidar district.

The accused Veeranna, Thippanna, Vinod Reddy, Akash, Vinod Shantappa and Subhan Abdul Gaffor who were brandishing swords and knives on the streets, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The police have seized four pellet guns, 22 pellet boxes, four steel punches, two knives, one sword and a rod from them and registered a case at Manthal police station.

