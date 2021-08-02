Six arrested for dacoity in Hunsur

The police team with the six arrested persons (faces covered). Police recovered ₹72,000, besides a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler from the accused.

MYSURU

02 August 2021

Police suspect two of the accused of being involved in murder elsewhere

Oolice have managed to track down some suspects in a dacoity in Hunsur, near Mysuru, that took place on July 26. Six persons have been arrested.

Police said the accused rang the door-bell of Gazala Tarannum’s house in Hunsur town around 7.15 p.m. on July 26. When she opened the door, five persons forced their way inside the house. They assaulted her and her parents with a knife while threatening to kill them. The accused stuffed their mouths with pieces of cloth to prevent them from raising an alarm.

They took away ₹6 lakh in cash and gold valuables weighing around 500 grams, and a double barrel breach loading (DBBL) gun.

Ms. Tarannum lodged a complaint with the Hunsur town police. A special team was constituted to track down the accused. They nabbed Mohsin Baig from Periyapatna, Imran from Hunsur, Afrin from Kushalnagar, Ashiq Hussain and Mohammed Azharrudin from Madikeri, and Mirza Tanvir Baig from Hunsur on August 1.

Police recovered ₹72,000, besides a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler from the accused. A few more accused are absconding.

Police suspect Mirza Tanvir Baig of being involved in the double murder of students and the murder of Thyagaraj Pillai, and Afrin in the murder of Pravin Poojari in Kushalnagar.

Superintendent of Mysuru district police R. Chethan has complimented members of the special team for cracking the case.