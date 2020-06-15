Six arrested for assaulting cattle trader

MANGALURU

15 June 2020 17:01 IST

The city police on Monday arrested six Bajrang Dal activists for alleged assault of a cattle trader.

The Urwa police gave the names of the accused as Preetam (29), Shrinath Devadiga (21), Ashit (24), Bhavith Shetty (22), Jayaprashant (26) and Sachin (26).

A group of Bajrang Dal activists on Sunday morning waylaid the vehicle in which four head of cattle were being carried. They were accused of tying the trader, Mohammed Jokatte, to the vehicle and assaulting him before police came to the spot.

The police arrested Mohammed Jokatte for alleged illegal transportation of cattle. On the complaint by Mohammed, the police registered a case against the Bajrang Dal activists.

Following medical examination, the six accused were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate. The magistrate released the accused on bail and asked them to appear before the court on June 19.