Six arrested for assault on Bagalkot activist, says Minister

August 31, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Belagavi

Bagalkot District Police have arrested six people in connection with the attack on activist Yallappa Hegde, Minister R.B. Thimmapur said in Mudhol on Wednesday.

He spoke to journalists after meeting Mr. Hegde in a hospital.

Mr. Hegde was attacked by some unidentified men in Bilagi on Monday. Mr. Hegde then complained to the police saying that the former Minister Murugesh Nirani, his brothers and associates were involved in the attack.

A case has been registered against the Nirani brothers.

To a query, Mr. Thimmapur, however, said that the police are still investigating the case and it is not clear if Mr. Hegde’s allegations are true.

Mr. Thimmapur brushed aside as false propaganda the book released by the BJP about the alleged failures of the Congress government in the State in the last 100 days.

“It is very easy to blame others. The BJP should introspect on why the people of the State rejected it. What did the BJP do for four years in the State and nine years at the Centre? They are only busy complaining about us,” Mr. Thimmapur said.

